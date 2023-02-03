City crews work to clear trees, help restore power

Posted/updated on: February 3, 2023 at 3:57 am

TYLER — Crews are working to remove downed trees and limbs blocking roadways affected by the ice storm that descended upon the City from Monday through Wednesday. Oncor staff are working across Tyler to free power lines entangled in trees, so City crews may then proceed with clearing the roadways. The storm caused significant property damage throughout the City. Damage assessments are still underway. The City made a State of Texas Assistance Request Wednesday from the Texas Division of Emergency Management for a saw crew. An 18-person team from the Texas Forestry Service deployed to Tyler. The sawyers are working with the Streets Department to clear downed trees and limbs on City streets and alleys and right-of-ways. Contact Oncor at 1-888-313-4747 to report power outages and downed power lines.

TRAFFIC SIGNALS

Traffic Operations reports three traffic signals are without power. Two detection cameras for the traffic signal at Troup Highway and Lindbergh Street are not working, which could cause delays at this intersection. Intersections without power or flashing red lights should be treated as all-way stops.

Intersections without traffic signals:

West 4th Street and South Chilton Avenue

West Gentry Parkway and East Hillsboro Street

Golden Road and McDonald

More power outages could occur as Oncor works to restore power throughout the City and area.

SOLID WASTE

The Solid Waste Department is collecting free brush pick-up due to storm damage for customers who put in a work order by Wednesday, Feb. 8. To place a work order, customers should contact Solid Waste at (903) 531-1388. Brush must be at the curb. Customers may not see their usual drivers due to different crews being assigned to brush pickup. Customers are asked to be patient with the brush pick-up due to trucks, personnel and resources being utilized by other City Departments to clear downed and uprooted trees from streets and right-of-way.

UTILITIES

The Golden Road Water Treatment Plant lost power on Wednesday. The restoration time remains unknown. All water production will be from the Lake Palestine WTP while Golden Road is down. Due to increased water production from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant, geosmin levels may be more noticeable to Tyler Water Utilities consumers. Lake Palestine water has inherently high levels of geosmin due to the amount of natural organic matter in the lake, which contributes to the production of geosmin. Geosmin is non-toxic and safe to consume. It typically produces an earthy odor and is naturally present in some foods, such as beets, spinach, and mushrooms. At this time, no issues with water loss or pressure are anticipated as a result of the Golden Road power outage. Wastewater treatment services are operating at full capacity. Several sewer lift stations are without power, but staff is working around the clock to ensure the untreated wastewater gets pumped and moved to the wastewater treatment plants.

PARKS

Park and Recreation crews are reporting downed trees and limbs in multiple parks and facilities. Bergfeld Park, Rose Hill Cemetery and the Goodman Museum grounds have been affected the most. The Goodman Museum will be closed until crews are able to clear all safety hazards around the house. Please use extreme caution in the parks and on the trails or stay off them until the severe weather passes and trees are cleared. Report any damage to City parks to the Parks and Recreation Department at (903) 531-1370.

