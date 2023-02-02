Today is Thursday February 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Texas woman accused of killing friend, taking baby sentenced

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2023 at 5:31 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


AUSTIN (AP) — Prosecutors say a Texas woman accused of killing a close friend in 2019 who had just given birth and abducting the baby has pleaded guilty to murder charges. Magen Fieramusca, 37, was sentenced to 55 years in prison for the death of Heidi Broussard, 33. Travis County prosecutors say Fieramusca waved her right to appeal. The conviction follows a crime in Austin, Texas, that began with the disappearance of a 3-week-old baby girl and was followed with widening interest as the investigation unfolded and police zeroed in on Fieramusca. Police say the child was later found alive at a home in the Houston area along with Broussard’s body in the trunk of Fieramusca’s car.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC