Smith County issues disaster declaration following winter storm damage

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2023 at 4:05 pm
Smith County issues disaster declaration following winter storm damageSMITH COUNTY — Smith County Judge Neal Franklin issued a Disaster Declaration on Thursday for the county due to damage caused by the winter storm, the county announced. Across the county, trees and limbs have fallen causing damage to houses and buildings along with power outages. Residents whose property was affected should report them. “Smith County Road and Bridge employees have been working around the clock since Tuesday to clear downed trees and limbs on county roads,” the county said. To report downed trees in the roadway in Smith County outside of city limits, call the non-emergency dispatch at 903-566-6600.



