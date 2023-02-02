Man wanted by Smith County officials for alleged involvement in ‘criminal enterprise ring’

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2023 at 1:51 pm

SMITH COUNTY – A man is wanted by the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office according to our news partner KETK. Donovan Meynard Williams, 51, is one of several suspects involved in a “large multi-county organized criminal enterprise ring.” Williams resides in Precinct 4 of Smith County off of County Road 31 E. in Tyler and drives a red Chevrolet Colorado with the license plate number of LCN0550. He is known to run from police and is considered to have violent tendencies, according to Smith County officials. If you have any information about Williams’ whereabouts, please contact Lt. Josh Hill with the Smith County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office at (903)-590-4885 or email at jhill@smith-county.com.

Go Back