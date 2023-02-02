Today is Thursday February 02, 2023
Child injured after truck was allegedly involved in hit and run

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2023 at 1:00 pm
Child injured after truck was allegedly involved in hit and runWINNSBORO – The Winnsboro Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a truck involved in a hit and run in which a child sustained injuries. According to our news partner KETK, on Jan 30, at approximately 1:40 p.m., a white Chevrolet pickup truck turned right onto Taylor Drive and while turning, accelerated quickly and ended up hitting a wall at the Country Lane Apartments on Taylor Drive. The wall that the truck ran into allegedly had a child on the other side of it causing injury to the child. According to Winnsboro officials, the vehicle immediately reversed, left the scene, traveled north on Taylor Drive and then accelerated westbound down Coke Road.



