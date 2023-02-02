Man shot after reporting self as trespasser

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2023 at 12:20 pm

MAGNOLIA (AP) — Authorities say a man who might have been experiencing a mental health crisis has been shot and injured by Texas deputies after apparently calling 911 and describing himself as a trespasser outside his home. At 12:45 a.m. on Thursday, deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Magnolia over two trespassers, including one armed with a gun. Sheriff’s office spokesman Steve Squier says deputies shot and wounded an armed man outside the home after he pointed his weapon at them. The man was expected to survive. Squier says a preliminary investigation shows the man who called 911 had apparently given his own description as that of the armed trespasser. The man’s family, who lives in the home, was unaware he had called 911.

Go Back