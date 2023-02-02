Winter storm cancels flights, keeps thousands without power

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2023 at 12:21 pm

AUSTIN (AP) — A continuing winter storm has forced the cancellation of hundreds more airline flights in Texas, although not as many as in previous days. The mess of ice, sleet and snow is blamed for at least nine traffic fatalities. Thousands of customers in Texas are enduring freezing temperatures with no power. Winter watches and warnings extend from the Texas-Mexico border through Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana and into western Tennessee and northern Mississippi. A warming trend is forecast to bring relief Thursday. But an Arctic cold front is expected to enter the northern U.S. with snow and windchills of more than 50 below.

Go Back