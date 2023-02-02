Today is Thursday February 02, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


‘﻿Bachelor in Paradise’﻿ stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt expecting baby #2

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2023 at 8:07 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Richard Lautens/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Baby number two is on the way for Bachelor in Paradise alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt.

Wendt celebrated the exciting news on Wednesday, which also happened to be his 39th birthday, sharing a pair of adorable family photos to Instagram. In the first snapshot, Wendt is sitting on the floor with their one-year-old son Auggy in his lap while Loch, who's off camera, holds the positive pregnancy test in view. The second is a photo of the happy trio.

"Happy birthday to me! Auggy is going to be a big brother this fall!!" Wendt announced. "Who would have thought the best birthday gift I ever got was pee on a stick."

The BiP star went on to share that the pregnancy is only four weeks along, which "isn't something you see often."

"But sharing a couples struggle to conceive usually isn’t either, and we wanted to be transparent this time around as we headed into another round of IVF," he wrote. "So fingers crossed this pregnancy is smooth sailing from here as we continue to try and grow our little Wendt gang."

Bachelor Nation flooded the comments section to congratulate the expecting parents.

Fellow BiP alum Raven Gates, who is expecting her second child with Adam Gottschalk, wrote, "Congrats you guys.. & Happy birthday! What a gift!!"

Vanessa Grimaldi chimed, "Best news ever and best birthday first ever!!!!!"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC