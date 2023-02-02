Today is Thursday February 02, 2023
Back at Dallas Zoo, found monkeys get fed, snuggle up

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2023 at 4:00 am
DALLAS (AP) — The two small monkeys who were found in a vacant house a day after being taken from the Dallas Zoo lost a bit of weight during their ordeal but show no signs of injury. The zoo said Wednesday that the two emperor tamarin monkeys — named Bella and Finn — “started eating and drinking almost immediately” after they were examined upon their return Tuesday. They had gone missing Monday and it was discovered that their enclosure had been cut. No arrests have been made yet in the case, the latest in a string of unusual incidents at the zoo over the last few weeks. There have also been other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.



