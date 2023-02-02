Texas executes inmate for 2007 fatal shooting of Dallas cop

Posted/updated on: February 2, 2023 at 3:55 am

HUNTSVILLE (AP) — Texas has executed an inmate convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago following a high-speed chase. Wesley Ruiz received a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville. His execution was carried out after the U.S. Supreme Court declined to stop it. The 43-year-old was condemned for the March 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix, who Ruiz shot after a high speed chase. Authorities say Nix tried to break the passenger window of Ruiz’s vehicle after the chase ended and Ruiz shot Nix, who later died at a hospital. Ruiz was the second inmate put to death this year in Texas and the fourth in the U.S.

