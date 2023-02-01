Potential for “earthy” water taste and odor

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2023 at 5:21 pm

TYLER — Due to increased water production from the Lake Palestine Water Treatment Plant, geosmin levels may be more noticeable to Tyler Water Utilities consumers. Because of power outages in the area, the Golden Road Water Treatment Plant has lost power, and the restoration time was unknown as of late Wednesday afternoon. Officials say all water production while Golden Road is down will be from the Lake Palestine WTP. Lake Palestine water has inherently high levels of geosmin due to the age of the lake and the amount of natural organic matter, which contributes to the production of geosmin. The water is safe to drink and continues to meet or exceed all Federal and State water quality standards, according to officials. Click here for details and updates.

