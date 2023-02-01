NBC’s ‘The Blacklist’ to end with season 10

James Spader's antihero Raymond Reddington is finally facing a challenge even he won't escape: NBC has announced The Blacklist will end with the upcoming 10th season.

The series has Spader playing the U.S. Naval Intelligence officer-turned criminal-turned FBI informant who helps the Feds hunt down the world's worst criminals in exchange for his freedom.

The 10th season debut will air on February 26 at 10 p.m. ET, with the hit series' landmark 200th episode slated for March 19. The network started its send-off with a teaser of the upcoming season. "There's an end waiting for all of us," Spader's fan favorite character appropriately says in the snippet.

In a statement, showrunner and executive producer John Eisendrath expressed, "After 10 years, hundreds of Blacklist cases and more than 200 episodes produced, we're honored to reach our conclusion."

He noted, "It's been incredibly fun to create the strange, devious and delightful Blacklisters to challenge Raymond Reddington and our FBI Task Force each week." He thanked the network, producers, writers and crew, adding, "We appreciate our dedicated fanbase who came along for this wonderful ride and are excited to share this final season with them."

