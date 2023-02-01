City launches process to update parks master plan

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2023 at 1:49 pm

LONGVIEW — The City of Longview is in the process of updating the Parks, Recreation, and Open Space Master Plan, and is seeking public input to guide City Council and the Parks and Recreation Department over the next 5 to 10 years. Officials say a Parks Master Plan was last adopted in March 2015 as a chapter in the Longview Comprehensive Plan. This updated plan will involve a review of current conditions, a forecast for future needs, and a public engagement process, according to a news release. City officials say the plan serves as a long-range vision for the future development and programming of the park system and its resources by identifying the priorities. Click this link to learn more.

