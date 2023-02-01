Today is Wednesday February 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


City easing inspection, permit requirements for repairs related to ice storm

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2023 at 1:42 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


City easing inspection, permit requirements for repairs related to ice stormTYLER — The City of Tyler Development Services is easing electrical inspection requirements for residents and contractors who need power restored to their properties following the winter weather this week. Typically, contractors are required to have a permit prior to doing any residential electrical work. The City’s electrical inspector inspects the work after it is done and prior to Oncor restoring the power to the residence. To reduce the amount of time it would typically take to restore power, electrical contractors can do the work and call Oncor to restore the power when the work is completed. Electrical contractors will need to obtain a service repair permit from the City when the work is complete. Click here to read more.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC