Studio backs embattled star Ezra Miller; James Gunn calls ‘The Flash’ one of the “greatest superhero movies” ever

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2023 at 1:29 pm

Miller from an April 2022 arrest/Hawaii County Police Department

While James Gunn and Peter Safran made headlines with their reveal on Tuesday of their big- and small-screen plans for the DC Universe, one comment wasn't as widely covered: Warner Bros. Discovery's support of embattled actor Ezra Miller.

The fate of his forthcoming movie The Flash had been questioned by both fans and industry insiders following a string of arrests, including for assault and burglary. In August, Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, announced they were seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues" and wanted "to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior."

On Tuesday, Variety quoted Gunn's DC Studios co-chair Safran as saying, "Ezra is completely committed to their recovery. And we are fully supportive of that journey that they're on right now."

He added, "When the time is right, when they feel like they're ready to have the discussion, we'll all figure out what the best path forward is. But right now, they are completely focused on their recovery. And in our conversations with them over the last couple of months, it feels like they're making enormous progress."

For his part, Gunn praised Miller's upcoming movie, which was directed by It's Andrés Muschietti and is expected to hit theaters June 16. "I will say here that Flash is probably one of the greatest superhero movies ever made," said the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise vet.

