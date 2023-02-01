TEDC completes purchase of 412 acres for new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2023 at 11:59 am

TYLER — The Tyler Economic Development Council has completed the purchase of 412 acres adjacent to Interstate 20 to develop as a new business park to be named Tyler Interstate Commerce Park. Its strategic location at the Interstate 20 interchange with State Highway 155 will provide convenient access for companies to Interstate 20, according to TEDC President/CEO Scott Martinez. “This acquisition is important for us to win future economic development projects that will provide jobs for our residents and further diversify our tax base. We are thankful to the leadership of the Smith County Commissioners Court for their partnership in constructing the new CR 3344. This new roadway will provide access for job-creating companies locating in the new Tyler Interstate Commerce Park,” said Martinez Aas quoted in a news release.

On October 18, 2022, the Smith County Commissioners Court committed $4.5 million of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation to fund a new roadway to serve the proposed business park if TEDS completed the purchase of the 412 acres. The completion of the purchase triggers the construction of the new roadway (CR 3344) through the property connecting State Highway 155 and CR 336.

Go Back