Academy CEO says Andrea Riseborough’s best actress nomination will not be rescinded

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2023 at 10:39 am

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences CEO says that To Leslie star Andrea Riseborough's best actress Oscar nomination will not be rescinded after many questioned the way she earned the recognition.

In a statement from Academy CEO Bill Kramer addressing the controversy and the film's grassroots campaigning tactics, Kramer said, "The activity in question does not rise to the level that the film’s nomination should be rescinded."

Kramer did, however, say that the academy found "social media and outreach campaigning tactics that caused concern" and that the tactics "are being addressed with the responsible parties directly."

The nomination led many to question how the Michael Morris-directed film, about a single mom struggling to survive after she wins the lottery, had gone largely unmentioned by previous award shows and critics groups, yet still earned a best actress nod.

Leading up to her nomination, stars including Gwyneth Paltrow, Amy Adams and Minnie Driver expressed their support for Riseborough on social media or by hosting screenings of To Leslie to urge academy members to vote for her.

In one Instagram post from Paltrow, the Academy Award winner shared a photo of herself with Riseborough and Morris and called the little-seen film a masterpiece. She also added, "...Andrea should win every award there is and all the ones that haven't been invented yet."

The academy has a set of rules when it comes to campaigning for a film to ensure fairness. In a statement released Friday, it said it is conducting a review of the campaign procedures around this year's nominees, explaining "guidelines may be needed in a new era of social media and digital communication."

In his statement Tuesday, Kramer promised that "changes will be made after this awards cycle and will be shared with our membership."

