FBI searches Biden’s Rehoboth Beach home amid classified docs probe

(REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.) -- The Department of Justice is conducting a "planned search" Wednesday of President Joe Biden's home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, according to Biden's personal lawyer.

"Today, with the President's full support and cooperation, the DOJ is conducting a planned search of his home in Rehoboth, Delaware," wrote Bob Bauer, personal attorney for the president, in a new statement. "Under DOJ's standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate. The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today's search."

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Robert Hur as special counsel last month to investigate the potential mishandling of classified documents. Hur is expected to formally begin his work this week, according to a source familiar with the investigation.

"Under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require a special counsel appointment for this matter," Garland told the public.

After a November search of the Penn Biden Center in Washington, the FBI conducted a similarly voluntary search of Biden's home in Wilmington last month and found additional classified documents after Biden's attorneys searched the home themselves in December and found some classified materials, the president's lawyers have said.

In a statement in mid-January, Richard Sauber, another lawyer to Biden, said: "We are confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake."

Biden has maintained he is cooperating fully with Justice Department authorities, but reporters have questioned whether the White House is being fully transparent on the matter.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has struggled at the podium when confronted with reporters' questions as news continues to break around the classified documents drama ahead of the White House informing the public.

Classified documents were also taken from former President Donald Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago last summer, in a court-authorized FBI search, after what the government has called a months-long effort to get Trump to return all of the classified material he kept after leaving office. Trump denies wrongdoing.

Former Vice President Mike Pence's lawyers recently did their own search of his Indiana home and found some classified records that he retained after leaving office, which he returned to the government, according to this attorneys. Pence said on Friday that it was a "mistake" and he was unaware the documents were there, but he took "full responsibility."

Biden has largely declined to comment on the classified documents found at his home and office but has said he was "surprised" records were located at the Penn Biden Center.

ABC News' Alexander Mallin contributed to this report.

