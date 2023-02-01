Today is Wednesday February 01, 2023
Winter storm causes 3rd day of dangerous, icy conditions

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2023 at 9:46 am
AUSTIN (AP) — Forecasters say bands of sleet already blamed for six deaths are causing dangerous conditions for a third day in several Southern states. Several rounds of mixed precipitation, including freezing rain and sleet, are in store for many areas through Wednesday as watches and warnings stretched from Texas to Tennessee and Mississippi. More than 1,900 flights scheduled for Wednesday were canceled. The list for cancelations included both major airports in Dallas and airports in Austin, Texas, and Nashville, Tennessee. Nearly 260,000 power outages were reported in Texas, including more than 130,000 in the state capital of Austin.



