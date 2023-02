City of Tyler offices closed Wednesday

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2023 at 8:48 am

TYLER — Due to forecasted inclement weather, City of Tyler offices and facilities will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. Essential and emergency functions will continue. Departments will be available by phone, email or through contact forms on the city’s website click here. The City of Tyler will monitor weather conditions Wednesday, Feb. 1, to determine the ability to reopen the offices on Thursday, Feb. 2.

