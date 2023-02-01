Non-Emergency Smith County offices closed today

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2023 at 8:18 am

SMITH COUNTY — Non-emergency Smith County Offices will close for the day today, Wednesday, February 1, because of the icy weather. Smith County jury duty is also cancelled. Any closings or delays, unless specifically stated, do not close essential, emergency, residential and detention operations. At this time, Smith County offices plan to open for normal business hours on Thursday, February 2. The County Judge and/or Commissioners Court has the authority to close general governmental operations due to emergency conditions, including inclement weather conditions that cause a serious hazard for employees such as road conditions due to flooding, ice or snow. General governmental operation in the following facilities will close or delay opening based on the County’s independent analysis of the inclement weather:

Smith County Courthouse

Smith County Annex Building

Cotton Belt Building

Road and Bridge

Animal Control and Shelter

Elections Administration Office

Veteran Services Office

Facility Services Office

Smith County facilities not noted above may opt for alternate delays or closings at the discretion of the respective Elected or Appointed Official.

