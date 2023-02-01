Tyre Nichols’ funeral: Live updates

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2023 at 5:37 am

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) -- Tyre Nichols' family will gather in Memphis, Tennessee, on Wednesday for his funeral, weeks after the 29-year-old died following a violent encounter with Memphis police officers caught on body camera.

The graphic footage of Nichols' traffic stop and beating was released to the public on Friday and sparked nationwide outrage. Nichols, a young father who loved skateboarding, died on Jan. 10.

"This video illustrates exactly what happened on those streets that night. This also justifies our son showing that he was no threat to them," Nichols' stepfather, Rodney Wells, told ABC News Live. "We needed the public to see it so that they could make their own judgment."

Five officers involved in the Jan. 7 traffic stop have been fired and arrested on charges including second-degree murder.

Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, said, "I just feel like my son was sent here on an assignment. His assignment was fulfilled and God took him home."

"That's what keeps me going, because I'm not going to stop until I get justice by my side," she said.

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Memphis for the funeral. Breonna Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and George Floyd’s brother, Philonise Floyd, will also be in attendance.

The service begins at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Feb 01, 6:11 AM EST

Memphis bridges to be lit up for Tyre Nichols

Two bridges in Memphis will be lit red and gold Wednesday night in honor of Tyre Nichols’ favorite football team, the San Francisco 49ers.

Feb 01, 5:23 AM EST

Vice President Harris to attend

Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to Memphis, Tennessee, to attend Tyre Nichols' funeral.

Nichols family attorney Ben Crump said Nichols' parents spoke with Harris on the phone for over 30 minutes.

Harris and Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, "spoke exclusively, and during this emotional time, the Vice President was able to console Ms. Wells and even help her smile," Crump said in a statement on Tuesday.

Principal deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton said Tuesday, "When President Biden spoke with Mr. Nichols’ families last week, he told them that he was going to be making the case to Congress to pass the George Floyd justice and policing act."

Dalton added the administration's usual caveat that Biden has basically maxed out his executive authorities on the issue, and that Congress needs to act to effect further change.

"President Biden is committed to doing everything in his power to ensure our criminal justice system lives up to the promise of fair and impartial justice, equal treatment and dignity for all,” she said.

“We need Congress to come together and take action to ensure our justice system lives up to its name," she added.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back