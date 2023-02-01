Mountain lion attack leaves child in unknown condition at trauma center

(SAN FRANCISCO) -- A mountain lion attack just 40 miles south of San Francisco has left a young child in an unknown condition at a local trauma center.

The incident occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 1000 block of Tunitas Creek Road in an unincorporated area of San Mateo County -- which is located about 40 miles west of San Jose, California, and 40 miles south of San Francisco.

Officials from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that they were “dispatched to a report of a mountain lion attack and we can confirm a child was transported to a local trauma center after the attack,” according to a statement posted on social media.

Authorities say the child was conscious when they were transported to the hospital but did not elaborate on their condition.

"Our coastal community has endured so much these past few weeks,” the sheriff's office said in a statement responding to the incident. “Our entire agency is saddened of this news and sends many warm wishes to the child for a speedy and full recovery. Our thoughts are with the family at this time."

Chad Conover, a neighbor of the family whose child was attacked by the mountain lion, told ABC News’ San Francisco station KGO-TV that the situation surprised him.

"They were pretty calm when I pulled up, they're my neighbors so I asked them if they were okay,” Conover told KGO following the attack. “They said everybody's fine, but they had to talk to fish and game, and a warden pulled up right as I pulled out. Typically the mountain lions avoid people, so it's not often you hear about an attack on a human."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife are also currently investigating the reported attack and the status of the mountain lion involved is unknown.

