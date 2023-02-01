‘The Bachelor’s’ Katherine dishes on Tahzjuan’s “chaotic” arrival

(NOTE LANGUAGE) Following Monday's episode of The Bachelor, Katherine "Kat" Izzo, whose "Bad B**** Energy" earned her the Zach Shallcross' first group date rose, stopped by Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young's Bachelor Happy Hour podcast to discuss season 23 alum Tahzjuan Hawkins' "chaotic" attempt to join the competition, among other things.

The 26-year-old registered nurse from Tampa, Florida says she was mostly put off by Tahzjuan's approach to the situation, saying, "I was just like, 'This is not a good display of Bad B**** Energy, this is just kind of mean.'"

Zach ultimately sent Tahzjuan home, but had things gone the other way, Katherine shares, "It wouldn't adjust my view of who he is as a partner. I think [at] that point in the process it's so early, so if you feel something with her and she feels it vice-versa then go for it."

"At the end of the day, this is a show about finding our husband or wife and if you feel like you can have something with that [person], then I would say, 'Go for it,'" she continues. "Also I would want my partner to choose me over everything."

Meanwhile, Us Weekly reports Tahzjuan took to her Instagram Story to share a direct message she received that read, “You can’t find love because you’re a dumb**s bad b****! What you pulled tonight was ridiculous. Drop the bad bitch attitude and maybe, just maybe you’ll find love.”

“Don’t take life so serious babes!” the Bachelor in Paradise alum replied. “But I’m in Cabo with the love of my life so wish you well Susan.” In her caption, she added: “It’s not that serious ... cue the death threats.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

