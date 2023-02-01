A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2023 at 3:54 am

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo have been found in an abandoned home a day after going missing from their enclosure, which had been cut. But no arrests have been made, deepening the mystery of a string of events at the zoo that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture. Dallas police say they found the two emperor tamarin monkeys Tuesday after getting a tip that they could be in an abandoned home in nearby Lancaster. The monkeys were located, safe, in a closet of the home.

