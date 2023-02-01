Today is Wednesday February 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


A real zoodunit: Monkeys found but mystery deepens in Dallas

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2023 at 3:54 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo have been found in an abandoned home a day after going missing from their enclosure, which had been cut. But no arrests have been made, deepening the mystery of a string of events at the zoo that has included other cut fences, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture. Dallas police say they found the two emperor tamarin monkeys Tuesday after getting a tip that they could be in an abandoned home in nearby Lancaster. The monkeys were located, safe, in a closet of the home.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC