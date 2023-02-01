Today is Wednesday February 01, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Man who fatally shot Dallas officer in 2007 faces execution

Posted/updated on: February 1, 2023 at 3:53 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


HOUSTON (AP) — A man convicted of fatally shooting a Dallas police officer nearly 16 years ago is facing execution. Wesley Ruiz is scheduled to receive a lethal injection Wednesday evening at the state penitentiary in Huntsville, Texas. The 43-year-old was condemned for the 2007 killing of Dallas Police Senior Corporal Mark Nix. The officer was killed after a high speed chase that ended with Nix trying to break the passenger window of Ruiz’s vehicle. Authorities say Ruiz fired one shot that hit Nix, who later died. Ruiz’s attorneys have asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt his execution over claims that jurors relied on “overtly racist” stereotypes in sentencing him to death. Ruiz is Hispanic.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC