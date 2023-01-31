Missing man sought in Cherokee County

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 5:10 pm

CHEROKEE COUNTY – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to report any information on a missing elderly man. According to our news partner KETK, Pablo Torres Martinez, 77, is a Hispanic man with black eyes, gray hair, a full silver beard, weighing approximately 173 pounds and 5’3″ in height. According to a news release, Martinez was last seen wearing a blue jean shirt, blue jeans and black western boots. His vehicle is a 2015 maroon Honda CR-V, licence plate number GXB1353. If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (903)-683-2271.

