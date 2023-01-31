Rusk County Electric Cooperative included in federal loans

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 4:53 pm

AUSTIN (KRLD) — Two Texas rural electric co-ops, including one in East Texas, will receive big federal loans to expand and modernize the electric grid. The Rusk County Electric Cooperative in Henderson will receive a $24.6 million loan to build or improve 91 miles of line. The Rio Grande Electric Cooperative in Brackettville, west of San Antonio, will receive a loan of close to $42.9 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture to build or improve 383 miles of line. Both loans include funding to implement smart-grid technologies, which monitor and manage electricity transmission to meet changes in demand.

