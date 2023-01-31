Hulu orders revival of ‘King of the Hill’

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 4:41 pm

L-R: Greg Daniels (photo: Jon Kopaloff), Mike Judge (Sarah Coulter), Saladin Patterson (20th Television/Frank Micelotta)

Hulu announced Tuesday that it's ordered a revival of the Emmy-winning animated show King of the Hill.



Creator Mike Judge, the voice of beleaguered propane accessory salesman Hank Hill, is returning, as is co-creator Greg Daniels and the original show's cast, including Kathy Najimy as Peggy, Pamela Adlon as their son, Bobby, and Stephen Root as Hank's buddy Bill.

The Wonder Years reboot producer Saladin Patterson will serve as showrunner for the series, which, like the original, will take place in fictional Arlen, Texas, in the present day.

King of the Hill ran for 13 seasons on Fox and now streams on Hulu. The new series is being produced by 20th Television Animation.

In the announcement, Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals, noted, "We are all so excited to welcome back Hank, Peggy and Bobby, and to see what they have to say about the world we live in and continue the conversations we began years ago."

He said the series "has all of the perfect ingredients to meet this moment in animation at Hulu, and we're so thankful to be having those conversations alongside this talented group."

