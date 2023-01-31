Curbside recycling unavailable Feb. 1-2 in Longview

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 3:50 pm

LONGVIEW – Curbside recycling in Longview will not be available Wednesday, Feb. 1, or Thursday, Feb. 2. The change to regular service is due to necessary maintenance at Rivers Recycling, the materials recovery facility that processes the recyclables collected by the City of Longview, according to a news release. During this time, contents placed in curbside recycling carts will be taken to the landfill with regular trash. If customers prefer, they may choose to hold their recycling until the week of Feb. 6-9. Trash collection, yard waste collection, bulky item pickup, and the compost site will continue to operate as normal during this time. For more information, contact the City of Longview Sanitation division at 903-237-1250.

