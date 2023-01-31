Life sentence in child sex case

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 1:57 pm

GILMER — 37-year-old Matthew Joseph Savary of Gilmer has received a life sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a male child. According to the Upshur County district attorney’s office, Savary will also be required to register as a lifetime sex offender if he ever paroles. He must serve at least 30 years before becoming eligible for parole. The sentence came in a plea bargain, with the state dismissing other counts involving the child. The offense date ranges from November 2021 to the spring of 2022.

