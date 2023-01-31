Today is Tuesday January 31, 2023
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Life sentence in child sex case

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 1:57 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Life sentence in child sex caseGILMER — 37-year-old Matthew Joseph Savary of Gilmer has received a life sentence after pleading guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a male child. According to the Upshur County district attorney’s office, Savary will also be required to register as a lifetime sex offender if he ever paroles. He must serve at least 30 years before becoming eligible for parole. The sentence came in a plea bargain, with the state dismissing other counts involving the child. The offense date ranges from November 2021 to the spring of 2022.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2023 Copyright ATW Media, LLC