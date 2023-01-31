Today is Tuesday January 31, 2023
Rusk County schools lift lockdown, suspect captured

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 2:46 pm
HENDERSON – Rusk County schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday, but the measure was lifted Tuesday afternoon. According to our news partner KETK, Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez says a man was arrested after making a threat to a school but wasn’t specific about the location. Authorities said the sheriff’s office detained the man outside his job in Rusk County. The sheriff’s office is also working with the Smith County Sheriff’s Office to pursue charges.



