Justice Department seeks Tesla automated driving documents

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Justice Department has requested documents from Tesla related to its Autopilot and “Full Self-Driving” features. The electric vehicle maker cautioned in a regulatory filing Tuesday that if the government decides to pursue an enforcement action, it could possibly have a material adverse impact on its business. Despite their names, Tesla still says on its website that the cars can’t drive themselves. Teslas using “Full Self-Driving” can navigate roads in many cases, but experts say the system can make mistakes, which even CEO Elon Musk acknowledges. A message was left Tuesday seeking comment from the Justice Department.



