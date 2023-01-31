Today is Tuesday January 31, 2023
New gun regulations on stabilizing braces targeted in court

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 1:23 pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — A conservative law firm has challenged new federal regulations on guns with stabilizing braces, suing to block a gun-control action touted by President Joe Biden after the accessories were used in two mass shootings. The suit filed Tuesday in Texas challenges the move to treat the guns like short-barreled rifles, a weapon like a sawed-off shotgun that has been heavily regulated since the 1930s. The case against the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives argues that millions of people have guns with the braces and use them to make firing “more accurate and therefore safer.”



