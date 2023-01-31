Moran discusses Ukraine, border concerns

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 12:00 pm

WASHINGTON, D.C. — During KTBB’s weekly visit with Congressman Nathaniel Moran, he told us he supports the U.S. government’s decision to send M1 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. Moran calls it “vitally important to our national security,” saying, “a lot of our NATO allies are watching this closely because if the Russians are not opposed…in Ukraine, they could be in danger to be next.” He says China IS watching closely too, to determine…its actions with respect to Taiwan.” Moran also says he’s working on a measure known as the Border Protection Investment Act, which he says would provide “for the funding of any border security measures,” through “a variety of ways.” He hopes to introduce it this week and continue talking it about more in coming weeks.

