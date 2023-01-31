A sign of the times: AI “de-aging” company signs deal with major Hollywood talent agency

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 9:59 am

Metaphysic's performance on 'AGT' -- NBC/Trae Patton

Hollywood stars have always tried to beat back the hands of time, but a new partnership could mean your favorite celebrities will stay as you remembered them forever.

Specifically, the company Metaphysic has inked a deal with CAA, the talent agency that represents a who's who of A-listers, including George Clooney and Jennifer Aniston, "to develop generative AI tools and services for global talent."

In the announcement, it was noted, "Through this partnership, Metaphysic and CAA will work together to unlock creative possibilities for artists using AI across film, television, and entertainment."

Metaphysic's deepfake tool Metaphysic Live came to Hollywood's attention thanks to America's Got Talent, when the tech company resurrected Elvis Presley for a "live" performance in 2022.

The possibilities with linking up with an agency full of living stars are virtually limitless, from digital de-aging to, basically, true immortality.

In a statement, CAA's chief metaverse officer Joanna Popper said the partnership could "unlock an incredible opportunity for the entertainment industry and beyond."

For now, however, Metaphysic will partner with Oscar-winning Forrest Gump director Robert Zemeckis and that film's stars Tom Hanks and Robin Wright for a Miramax movie called Here. The adaptation of Richard McGuire's graphic novel will utilize Metaphysic Live to de-age the actors, as the story takes place in one setting over a number of years.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back