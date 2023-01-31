Man killed in pedestrian crash near Waskom

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 9:50 am

HARRISON COUNTY — A 23-year-old man was killed Monday night after being struck by a freightl-iner truck tractor towing a utility trailer on I-20 near Waskom. According to the Department of Public Safety and our news partner KETK, a preliminary crash report found that the truck tractor was traveling westbound on I-20 when “the pedestrian ran into the roadway.” Hunter Dorram, 23, of Grand Prairie, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck had no injuries reported.

Go Back