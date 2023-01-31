Today is Tuesday January 31, 2023
Man killed in pedestrian crash near Waskom

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 9:50 am
Man killed in pedestrian crash near WaskomHARRISON COUNTY — A 23-year-old man was killed Monday night after being struck by a freightl-iner truck tractor towing a utility trailer on I-20 near Waskom. According to the Department of Public Safety and our news partner KETK, a preliminary crash report found that the truck tractor was traveling westbound on I-20 when “the pedestrian ran into the roadway.” Hunter Dorram, 23, of Grand Prairie, was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the truck had no injuries reported.



