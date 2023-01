Portion of Toll 49 closed

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 9:47 am

SMITH COUNTY — A portion of Toll 49 is closed following a major crash in Smith County. All lanes of Toll 49 are closed between FM 16 and Highway 69 North due to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler. Drivers are asked to seek an alternate route. Additional details were not available.

