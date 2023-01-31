Today is Tuesday January 31, 2023
Blake Lively pokes fun at husband Ryan Reynolds’ live reactions to his team’s soccer match

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 8:39 am
20th Century Studios/Walt Disney Pictures

Since they were married in 2012, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have gone viral lovingly poking fun at each other over social media, and Blake has gotten the last laugh, thanks to Ryan's ownership of the Welsh football club Wrexham FC.

In a now-vanished Instagram Story captured by the Mirror, Lively showed snaps of Ryan losing his mind watching the team he co-owns with Always Sunny's Rob McElhenney taking the fight to a much higher-ranked squad, Sheffield United, on Sunday night.

"I bought ESPN+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live," Lively commented, as Ryan both celebrated and lamented as his Red Dragons led, but ultimately tied, the other squad. "Worth it," she snarked.

For his part, Ryan 'grammed a photo of himself celebrating on the sidelines, "When @robmcelhenney and I got into this it all felt so impossible. But impossible is @wrexham_afc's favourite colour. That was one of the most exciting things I've EVER seen. Thank you each and every Wrexham supporter who came out and aimed your heart at that pitch tonight."

And speaking of Internet snark, Hugh Jackman, another of Ryan's troll targets, took the time to say congratulations to the underdogs for their performance -- but only to McElhenney.

Ryan and Rob's trials and tribulations getting the team back on its feet can be seen in the FX series Welcome to Wrexham.

