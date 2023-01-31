Mom to watch her sons compete in Super Bowl LVII

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 6:37 am

(NEW YORK) -- Now that the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are officially set to face-off in Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Arizona, on Feb. 12, one mom faces the ultimate dilemma: Who should she root for?

Donna Kelce is the first mother to have two children go head-to-head in a Super Bowl. Her sons -- Jason Kelce on the Eagles and Travis Kelce on the Chiefs -- will be competing in a few short weeks for the Lombardi Trophy.

"My mom can't lose," Travis Kelce told the press in a post-game interview on Sunday.

Jason Kelce, meanwhile, acknowledged his brother's win Sunday night, shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, tweeting that he's "officially done being a Chiefs fan this season!!"

The brothers grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and played as teammates at the University of Cincinnati in 2008.

On Sunday night, Donna Kelce tweeted "#HeightsHighandUCBearcatSuperBowl" to celebrate both her sons.

Jason Kelce, the older brother of the two, was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in 2011 and has since played 12 seasons with the team as a center, according to ESPN. Just two seasons behind his brother, Travis Kelce has played as a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 seasons after he was drafted in 2013.

The Kelce brothers are both offensive players for their respective teams so the two won't be on the field at the same time during the competition. Both are looking to claim their second Super Bowl titles.

