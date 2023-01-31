Today is Tuesday January 31, 2023
NFL tells teams salary cap will be $224.8M, source says

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 6:03 am
ByESPN.com news

The NFL has told its 32 teams that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million, a source confirmed to ESPN.

This marks an increase of $16.6 million from the 2022 salary cap, which was $208.2 million.

The league will notify teams of total costs, including player benefits, in March.

The league also set the amounts for 2023 franchise tags on Monday. Sources confirmed to ESPN that quarterbacks who receive a nonexclusive franchise tag before the deadline on March 7 at 4 p.m. ET will be paid a guaranteed salary of $32,416,000 for the 2023 season if they can’t agree to a long-term contract by the deadline in July.

The other franchise tag amounts by position:

Running backs: $10,091,000
Wide receivers: $19,743,000
Tight ends: $11,345,000
Offensive linemen: $18,244,000
Defensive ends: $19,727,000
Defensive tackles: $18,937,000
Linebackers: $20,926,000
Cornerbacks: $18,140,000
Safeties: $14,460,000
Kickers and punters: $5,393,000

The news was first reported by NFL Network.

Teams will be permitted to negotiate with unrestricted free agents starting March 13 at noon ET. The 2023 league year will officially begin on March 15 at 4 p.m. ET, after which time free agent signings and trades can officially be announced.

The Chicago Bears are projected to have the most salary-cap space, with more than $91 million, while the New Orleans Saints have the least as they are projected to be over the cap by more than $58 million, according to OverTheCap.com.

Teams must be under the salary cap by the start of the 2023 league year.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler contributed to this report.



