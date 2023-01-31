Two monkeys taken from Dallas Zoo in latest suspicious event

Posted/updated on: January 31, 2023 at 4:05 am

DALLAS (AP) — Two monkeys were missing Monday from the Dallas Zoo in the latest in a string of suspicious incidents — including the death of an endangered vulture — that police are investigating. Police said they believe someone intentionally cut an opening in an enclosure and took two emperor tamarin monkeys. The incident comes after the zoo was closed for a daylong search on Jan. 13 when a clouded leopard named Nova went missing. She was eventually found near her habitat, but police said a cutting tool had been used to cut her enclosure. On Jan. 21, an endangered vulture named Pin was found dead, and officials say the death did not appear natural.

