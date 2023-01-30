Today is Monday January 30, 2023
AMC Theatres slashing prices to $5 for ‘Wakanda Forever’, ‘Devotion’ and more for Black History Month

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2023 at 5:30 pm
Viola Davis in "The Woman King"/Sony Pictures

AMC Theatres has announced it is dropping ticket prices to $5 to celebrate diversity on the big screen during Black History Month. From February 3 to March 2, more than 200 AMC locations will screen various films as part of the initiative.

February 3-9 will see the acclaimed historic movie Till starring Danielle Deadwyler playing at AMC theaters; the week of February 10-16 will play the Korean War film Devotion starring Jonathan Majors; February 17-23 will be Oscar winner Viola Davis in The Woman King; and the final week, February 24 to March 2, will be Oscar nominee Angela Bassett and company in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In a press release, Elizabeth Frank, AMC’s executive vice president of worldwide programming and chief content officer, noted the $5 movie offering is part of the company's "long-standing commitment and track record of inclusive programming and initiatives that highlight diverse, creative talent behind the camera and on the big screen."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



