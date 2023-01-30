Mixed response to four-day school weeks

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2023 at 4:47 pm

DALLAS (KRLD) – More Texas school districts are moving to a four-day week, but not everyone is in favor of it. About 40 districts are on a four-day week, most of them small and rural. Smaller districts are making the move in order to help with their recruiting of teachers, allowing for a better work-life balance – and because the teachers often face a long commute. Texas law requires at least 75,600 minutes of teaching time each school year. So if a district switches to a four-day week, it must increase daily schedules by about an hour or extend the school year. Some parents worry about leaving teenagers unsupervised for an extra day, or about having to pay for child care.

