Deputy in three vehicle crash while responding to domestic assault

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2023 at 4:44 pm

TYLER – A Smith County Sheriff’s Office deputy was in a three vehicle crash around 3:50 p.m. at East Front Street and Loop 323 on Sunday. According to our news partner KETK, the sheriff’s office says the deputy was responding to a domestic assault call when they hit a vehicle which pushed them into another vehicle. Officials said the deputy and another person were transported to a hospital to be treated for their injuries. The deputy has since been released. The Tyler Police Department is investigating the incident. We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

