Today is Monday January 30, 2023
Sixth officer involved in Tyre Nichols’ death relieved of duty

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2023 at 10:37 am
amphotora/Getty Images

(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) -- Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill, a sixth officer involved in the arrest of Tyre Nichols, has been relieved of duty during an ongoing investigation, according to Memphis ABC affiliate WATN-TV.

Five officers, who are all Black, were fired and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Nichols' beating at a Jan. 7 traffic stop. Nichols, 29, died three days later.

Hemphill, who is white, has not been fired or charged.

Hemphil's attorney, Lee Gerald, said earlier that Hemphill was the third officer at Nichols' initial traffic stop. The first body camera footage released was from Hemphill.

"As per departmental regulations Officer Hemphill activated his bodycam," Gerald said earlier in a statement. "He was never present at the second scene. He is cooperating with officials in this investigation."

He was hired by the department in 2018.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



