Winter Weather Closures, Delays, Changes: EAST TEXAS — A few East Texas school districts have made the decision to close their doors on Monday citing flooding and road conditions. According to our news partner KETK, the following districts have announced they will be closed on Monday: Elysian Fields ISD, Rains ISD, Waskom ISD. Waskom ISD said they will monitor weather and road conditions to make a decision for Tuesday.



