Elon Musk’s mysterious ways on display in Tesla tweet trial

Posted/updated on: January 30, 2023 at 9:42 am
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Elon Musk’s enigmatic personality and unconventional tactics are emerging as key exhibits in a trial revolving around one of his most polarizing pursuits — tweeting. The trial, centered on a pair of tweets announcing Musk had obtained the money to take Tesla private in 2018, reeled the 51-year-old billionaire into a courtroom for three days of testimony that opened a peephole into his often inscrutable mind. Evidence submitted so far in a trial scheduled to end this week has shown Musk had made a proposal to lead a buyout, but that he hadn’t locked up the money to pay for it as he tweeted in 2018.



