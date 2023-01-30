New York City snow drought poised to break multiple records for lack of measurable snowfall

(NEW YORK) -- New Yorkers won't be walking in a winter wonderland any time soon. Multiple records are about to be broken in the Big Apple due to the lack of measurable snow this winter season.

The first of those records -- the latest first snow ever recorded during a winter in New York City -- was broken Monday with the city going snowless through Jan. 30 and counting. Previously, the latest New Yorkers had seen snowfall in the 154 years of record-keeping was when it took until Jan. 29, 1973, during the 1972-73 winter, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, New York City is approaching its longest streak without measurable snow. The previous record is 332 days, which occurred from Jan. 19, 2020 to Dec. 15, 2020.

The last time there was measurable snow in New York City was on March 9 of last year, when .4 inches was measured in Central Park. If the city remains snow-free by Feb. 5, that record will be broken.

Current forecasts are not showing measurable snow in the city over the next week.

Storm systems moving into the Northeast last Wednesday brought along a chance of measurable snow in New York City, but the precipitation changed to rain after only a trace of snow had fallen, according to the NWS.

While brief flurries and snow showers have fallen occasionally this winter in New York City, accumulation of at least 0.1 inches must be recorded for it to be considered measurable snowfall by the NWS.

January has been relatively mild in New York City this year -- normally a time when it should be racking up the coldest temperatures. As temperatures remain far above freezing, any precipitation will fall as rain.

Other major cities east of the Colorado Rockies are also experiencing record or near-record warmth. The least amount of snow in 16 years has fallen in Bridgeport, Connecticut, which is experiencing its warmest year on record.

Measurable snow has not fallen in Philadelphia, which is experiencing its second-warmest winter on record. Baltimore is also experiencing a snow drought this winter, its warmest on record.

The same can't be said for Empire State residents in upstate New York.

Record-breaking amounts of snow fell just before the Christmas weekend, killing dozens of people.

The storm, described as the "blizzard of the century" by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, led to nearly 52 inches of snowfall and 39 deaths.

ABC News' Melissa Griffin and Max Golembo contributed to this report.

