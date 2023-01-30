‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ tops the box office for seventh straight week, passes $2.11 billion globally

Avatar: The Way of Water continued its reign at #1 at the domestic box office for a seventh consecutive week with an estimated $15.7 million haul. The sequel has collected $2.117 billion globally, moving it into the 4th all-time spot at the worldwide box office, passing Star Wars: Episode VII -- The Force Awakens' 2.071 billion-dollar gross.

James Cameron has now directed three of the top four highest-grossing films of all time -- The first Avatar at #1, Titanic in third, and now Avatar: The Way of Water in fourth. Second place currently belongs to Avengers: Endgame.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a 20th Century film, which is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish held steady in second place, adding an estimated $10.6 million and bringing its North America gross to $140.8 million.

A Man Called Otto grabbed third place, delivering an estimated $6.8 million, followed by M3GAN in fourth place with an estimated $6.4 million.

Rounding out the top five is the action thriller from India, Pathaan, opening with an estimated $6 million.

The weekend's only other new major release, the sci-fi thriller Infinity Pool, starring Alexander Skarsgård and Cleopatra Coleman, debuted in eighth place, delivering an estimated $2.7 million.

